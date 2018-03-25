The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive retractable towbar marketpredicts a CAGR of above 3% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005064/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive retractable towbar market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global automotive retractable towbar market by application, including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive retractable towbar market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Increasing production of automobiles: a major market driver

Increasing demand for HEVs and EVs: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global automotive retractable towbar market with 45% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Increasing production of automobiles: a major market driver

North America and Europe is where most of the automotive retractable towbars are commonly used. The increase in automotive production in these regions is expected to drive the global automotive retractable towbar market during the forecast period. In most of the premium passenger car models offered by manufacturers, automotive retractable towbars come as standard fitments or additional features. In 2017, there has been an increase in the average automobile production in the US by 13%. This increase in production is expected to have a positive effect on the global automotive retractable towbar market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for HEVs and EVs: emerging market trend

Factors leading towards growth in the hybrid and electric vehicle markets during the forecast period can be attributed to the following:

Sustainable development and the demand for green vehicles has encouraged the development of vehicles that run on electricity and renewable power sources such as solar energy, wind energy, and biofuels. Such vehicles are a major solution to environmental concerns related to fuel emissions as they reduce GHG level in the atmosphere to an acceptable level.

Stringent emission norms have been laid down by several countries to reduce the GHG emissions to combat global warming.

To promote the use of green vehicles, several countries are providing various incentives and tax benefits. The top vehicle markets have introduced fiscal incentives and subsidies to encourage manufacturers to produce more hybrid and electric vehicles, locally.

The increasing use of Li-ion batteries in HEVs, BEVs, PHEVs, UPS systems, and other non-automotive electronic appliances has decreased its cost significantly. Since 2013, the battery market has been witnessing a decline in the cost due to the increased production volume.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "As of 2017, electric vehicles had 100%, and hybrid vehicles had 81% adoption rate. The high market growth of hybrid and electric vehicles will increase this adoption rate to increase more than 90% by 2022. This trend is also expected to bring in high-power electric vehicles that would be capable of towing vehicles. This is expected to drive the automotive retractable towbar market in the future."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, EMEA led the global automotive retractable towbar market, followed by the Americas and APAC in 2017. The market share of EMEA is further expected to increase during the forecast period as the countries in the European market would have the highest production of premium vehicles.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005064/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com