Technavio's latest market research report on the global clinical nutrition market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global clinical nutrition market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The global population has been increasing rapidly. Between 2010 and 2050, the geriatric population of less developed countries will increase faster when compared with developed countries. Longevity and a decrease in fertility rates are the key reasons for the growth of the geriatric populations. The geriatric population is a major proportion of the population of developed and developing countries.

In this report, Technavio highlights online retailing as one of the key emerging trends driving the global clinical nutrition market:

The increased penetration of Internet is changing the purchase patterns of all retail products, including clinical nutrition products. In the last few years, almost all products have become available online. Nutrient products or supplements such as vitamin tablets, omega-3 capsules, and protein powders were earlier purchased from medical stores or brick-and-mortar stores, which provide food and nutrient products. But, because of the increasing penetration of Internet and online retailing, customers now prefer purchasing these products from online stores.

Most of the products that are sold online are for enteral nutrition. Online stores enhance the convenience of customers. Many websites now have live chat options to address queries, which was not available earlier instantly. Vendors are interacting with consumers frequently to improve awareness and encourage them to concentrate on maintaining their health and wellness.

"The end-users can compare products, price, vendors, and pack size to select the best-suited product. The sales of products through online stores is increasing due to these value additions. The increasing penetration of Internet in emerging countries is also improving the sales of clinical nutrition products through online stores in these countries. Thus, the advent of online retailing will drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness

Global clinical nutrition market segmentation

This market research report segments the global clinical nutrition market based on ROA (enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the Americas held a share of approximately 39% of the global clinical nutrition market. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. This was because of the high awareness about enteral nutrition products and the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure that supports parenteral nutrition.

