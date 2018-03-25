Technavio's latest market research report on the global metal detector market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005072/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global metal detector market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global metal detector market will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Technological innovations and features is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Some of the major drivers in the global metal detector market are technological innovations and features in metal detectors. Several players in the market are developing innovative products to meet the existing demand in the market. Wireless audio, integrated GPS, and weatherproof platform are some of the latest innovation in metal detectors. The price of the advanced metal detector is high compared to the low-end metal detectors due to such advanced features.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the focus on the development of innovative products as one of the key emerging trends driving the global metal detector market:

Focus on development of innovative products

Technological advances in metal detectors are trending in the market. To develop new and innovative metal detectors, several global players are investing in R&D. Manufacturers of walk-through detectors are constantly providing enhancements in improved detection algorithms, multiple-zone detection, and other sophisticated user interfaces.

"The walk-through metal detectors that are available in the market help in detecting a wide range of objects such as explosives and narcotics and provide a visual image of the target along with the location where it is concealed on or in the body. The scope of innovation in metal detectors is expected to expand during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on retail systems

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global metal detector market segmentation

This market research report segments the global metal detector market into the following products (walk-through, handheld, and ground search), applications (security and hobby), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The walk-through segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 37% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is handheld, which will account for nearly 35% of the overall share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global metal detector market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 38%. By 2022, EMEA will be fastest growing region due to the growing adoption of metal detectors in the transit, government, and commercial sectors.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005072/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com