The latest market research report by Technavio on the global micro-segmentation solutions marketpredicts a CAGR of over 22% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005076/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global micro-segmentation solutions market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global micro-segmentation solutions market by product (services and software) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global micro-segmentation solutions market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Enhanced cybersecurity framework with the deployment of micro-segmentation solutions: a major market driver

Upsurge of security virtualization: emerging market trend

In 2017, the Americas accounted for more than 46% of the global market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Enhanced cybersecurity framework with the deployment of micro-segmentation solutions: a major market driver

The enhanced cybersecurity framework with the deployment of micro-segmentation solutions is one of the major factors driving the global micro-segmentation solutions. With micro-segmentation solutions deployed across an enterprise, the focus has shifted from the native IT perimeter defense systems, intrusion prevention systems, denial-of-service (DoS) prevention systems, and firewalls. In the modern security approach, importance is given to flexible, scalable, lateral, and granular security controls in an enterprise network. The security policies of a micro-segmentation solution are specific to individual applications, workloads, systems, processes, and data in an enterprise network because of the high granularity. This granularity in micro-segmentation solutions is achieved through network virtualization.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security, "The basic approach adopted by a micro-segmentation deployment is that potential threats could be lurking anywhere inside an enterprise network despite the presence of traditional security systems, antiviruses, and firewalls. These micro-segmentation systems restrain the lateral movements of data across an enterprise network, from an application to another application or from a workload to another workload. This comes in handy in case of a security breach, where the malicious codes or programs are restricted from navigating across the systems in the network."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Upsurge of security virtualization: emerging market trend

Virtualization is the process of developing a virtual instance of any resource with its own exclusive execution environment. Owing to virtualization, multiple instances of a resource can be running atop one physical hardware. These resources can be any IT infrastructures such as network servers, storage systems, hard disks, routers, switches, firewalls, and even operating systems. Since the adoption of virtualization is increasing because of its apparent benefits such as efficiency, scalability, quality assurance, and agility, the security of the virtualized infrastructure from cyber attacks is gaining a proactive focus across enterprises and industries.

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the Americas accounted for more than 46% of the global market. The key reasons for the dominance of the Americas are technological maturity pertaining to the data center and network security and the massive size and growth of the industrial and private sectors. The adoption of advanced technologies has usually been high in the Americas due to the increasing digitization across verticals. As such, the region boasts of the presence of a matured set of end-users of micro-segmentation solutions that provides a robust layer of network security in the technologically advanced and hyper-connected environment. The presence of top vendors of micro-segmentation solutions is also a crucial factor, which drives the micro-segmentation solutions market in the Americas.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005076/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com