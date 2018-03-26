BroadGroup,the information media technology company, today announced the winners of the second Datacloud Asia awards 2018 in honor of the year's outstanding individuals and businesses currently shaping the Asian data economy. The awards, one of the most revered accolades in the technology sector, recognise innovation and excellence in the flourishing Asia digital infrastructure market.

Set against the backdrop of the magnificent Capella Hotel in Singapore and hosted by BBC anchor Rico Hizon, the awards were presented on the closing day of Datacloud Asia, the premier congress for investing, powering, connecting, building and deploying datacentre, cloud and Edge technologies.

Philip Low, chairman BroadGroup commented: "Datacloud Asia goes from strength to strength and the award winners mirror the optimism, dynamism and entrepreneurism that is permeating throughout the region. The Asia data economy is thriving and, in many ways, leading the world in its ability to innovate and disrupt. All of this year's recipients have achieved something truly special and should be proud of the transformative impact that they have made on people, business and society across this diverse and dynamic part of the world. We congratulate all the winners on their incredible achievements."

The winners of the Datacloud Asia awards 2018:

Excellence in Cloud Service Award Equinix

Excellence in Cloud Service Award South East Asia Global Cloud Xchange

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: India GPX India Pvt ltd

Best Data Centre Energy Solution Munters

Marketer of the Year Omer Wilson Digital Realty

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: South East Asia SUPERNAP Thailand

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award Equinix

Data Centre Location Award Chonburi Province, Thailand

Individual Industry Contribution Ambassador Award Krupal Raval Digital Realty

Data Centre Leader of the Year Digital Realty

Cloud Leader of the Year Equinix

Best programme for Data Centre training and professional development Cnet Training

The Excellence in Data Centre IT Architecture and Design NEXTDC

Data Centre Thought Leadership Award Bill Barney Global Cloud Xchange

About BroadGroup

BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology company. Established in 2002, the company delivers premium event brands including Datacloud and Edge and Awards, which are an internationally recognised beacon of high quality content, deal making, networking and industry recognition for data centre, cloud and Edge leaders, their enterprise customers, investors and senior executives. It also owns the widely acclaimed Data Economy online and offline global news resource and investor forums provider for the tech sector. BroadGroup is now a member company of FTSE 250 firm Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC whose leading brands include Capacity, Metro Connect, Subsea Connect and ITW. www.broad-group.com www.data-economy.com

