

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 135 points or 4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,150-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on continuing fears of a trade war. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to open the fresh week in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board - particularly among the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index plummeted 110.72 points or 3.39 percent to finish at 3,152.76 after trading between 3,110.66 and 3,188.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 82.99 points or 4.49 percent to end at 1,766.61.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.63 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China skidded 2.71 percent, Bank of Communications dropped 1.10 percent, China Construction Bank plummeted 3.48 percent, PetroChina retreated 2.73 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.15 percent, China Vanke dipped 0.35 percent and Gemdale fell 1.88 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks saw considerable volatility on Friday before ending sharply lower. The Dow tumbled to a four-month closing low, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 fell to their lowest closing levels in a month.



The Dow shed 424.69 points or 1.77 percent to 23,533.20, the NASDAQ lost 174.01 points or 2.43 percent to 6,992.67 and the S&P 500 fell 55.43 points or 2.10 percent to 2,588.26. For the week, the Dow fell 5.7 percent, the S&P lost 6 percent and the NASDAQ dove 6.5 percent.



Ongoing trade war concerns weighed on the markets as China said it would impose tariffs of up to $3 billion on U.S. goods in retaliation for tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.



Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Trump signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill after indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a jump in durable goods orders, while a separate report saw but a drop in new home sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX