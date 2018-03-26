Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China

BEIJING, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Embassy of the Czech Republic in Beijing and the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Shanghai announced the launch of three new Czech Republic Visa Application Centres located in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou, in the People's Republic of China (P.R. China). Services at the new centres, managed by VFS Global through its local Chinese partners, have been operational from 19 March 2018.

With the addition of the three new centres, applicants can now visit any of the 14 modern and professionally managed visa application centres located across P. R. China to enrol their biometrics and submit their visa applications. Some of the key features of the centres include automated queue governance for smooth flow of applicants, Premium Lounge services, and a dedicated website for easy access to all visa-related information.

In a move to deliver an enhanced customer experience, 'doorstep' visa services will also soon be introduced in the 14 cities in which Czech Republic visa services are provided, enabling travellers to submit their biometrics and visa applications from a location of their choice.

H.E. Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Mr. Bedrich KopeckÃ½, welcomed the opening of yet another three visa centres. He commented, "This will further promote people-to-people contacts between our two countries." He also said, "Last year the number of tourists from China reached almost 500,000 and with four direct flights in operation, this number is likely to increase even further."

Also commenting, Mr. Harish Bhojwani, Regional Head - China, VFS Global, said, "We are honoured to extend our network of Czech Republic Visa Application Centres in P. R. China on behalf of the Government of the Czech Republic to provide applicants with greater accessibility to proficiently managed visa processing services."

VFS Global has been serving the Government of the Czech Republic since 2008, and currently provides visa application processing services on behalf of the client government in 20 countries globally through 93 visa application centres. In P. R. China, VFS Global in partnership with its local Chinese partners has been present since 2005 and currently provides visa application processing services for on behalf of 27 client governments in the country.

All centres are operational from Monday to Friday from 08:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs. Information on the centre addresses, dedicated helpline numbers and email support can be obtained athttp://www.vfsglobal.cn/czechrepublic/china/

