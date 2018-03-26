Media Release

Basel, March 26, 2018

Dufry wins 5 year contract for duty-free stores

in Hong Kong's new railway station

Dufry is pleased to announce that it has won the tender to operate the duty-free stores in the new state of the art railway station in Hong Kong serving theHighSpeedRailconnecting to Mainland China.

This is a significant win for Dufry as part of its drive to develop more business in Asia and is another important milestone in its strategy to expand into additional and alternative channels other than airport retail.

The store development will include a Departures shop covering 1,200 sqm and an Arrivals shop of 300 sqm. Dufry is now focused on delivering state of the art 'flagship' stores that showcase its expertise and are tailored to meet the needs of Chinese and Hong Kong travelers. The stores will include the core categories of beauty, liquor and tobacco, confectionery, fashion and also health and wellbeing, which is a very important category in the Asian market.

Commenting on the new store development, Andrea Belardini, Dufry Divisional CEO for Asia, Middle East, Australia and Eastern Europe said: "The development of this new railway station is a major project and we are delighted that we have been awarded with the contract which runs for 5 years. The duty-free experience that we are set to deliver will represent another important milestone in our drive to expand in the region and a great opportunity to showcase Dufry's capabilities in the highly competitive market of Hong Kong. We look forward to working closely with the High Speed Rail team to develop a world-class store that reflects the vision they have for this prestigious new station".

