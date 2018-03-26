The Turkish handling service provider will continue to rely on the Customs Management solution from customs expert BluJay Solutions

Since 2010, the Turkish dispatcher Celebi has been operating its cargo centre at Frankfurt Airport, building and developing cargo and ground services globally. Celebi has used BluJay Solutions' Customs Management application for its customs clearing, and recently renewed its partnership with the leading provider of supply chain software and services.

The figures are impressive: around 15,200 square metres of warehouse space and 8,100 square metres of office space are available to the internationally active airfreight operator Celebi Cargo GmbH at Frankfurt Airport. The Celebi employees process 220,000 tons of freight each year. Since the beginning of 2010, the air freight expert has been relying on the customs software from BluJay Solutions for its handling. The certified and proven solution enables secure data exchange with the customs authorities and efficient electronic customs clearance. As both companies announced, they recently extended their relationship.

Proven cooperation sets course for the future

"BluJay's software addresses the industry-specific challenges of customs clearance and accelerates import and export processes," explains Murat Bas, CEO at Celebi Cargo GmbH. "Simple usability and automatic control functions help us to exclude duplicate data sets and other sources of error from the outset. And thanks to the fast and smooth customs clearance, we were able to increase customer satisfaction with the airlines we serve."

"Thanks to BluJay's many years of experience, we understand the challenges operators like Celebi face, and we know the specific requirements and typical problems in customs management, to which we continuously adapt our software application for customers to help ensure ongoing compliance," says Mohit Paul, Senior Vice President Sales EMEA at BluJay Solutions. "We are pleased to continue our successful cooperation with Celebi in the coming years."

Further information about BluJay Solutions can be found at: www.blujaysolutions.com.

