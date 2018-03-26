Ablynx: PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 26 March 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from BlackRock, Inc. on 22 March 2018.

BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) notified Ablynx that it has upward crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights since 20 March 2018 and now holds a total of 3,882,078 voting securities of Ablynx, representing 5.16% of the current 75,253,667 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx (versus 4.55% notified previously on 8 March 2018).

The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan

Transaction date : 20 Mar 2018

Threshold that is crossed : 5%

Denominator : 75,253,667

Details of the notification:

Name of select subsidiaries of BlackRock % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments* Total of both BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 0.01% 0.01% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 1.42% 0.04% 1 1.46% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 0.01% 0.01% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 0.01% 0.01% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 0.28% 0.28% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 0.01% 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 0.72% 0.11% 1 0.83% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 0.44% 0.07% 1 / 0.11% 2 0.62% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 0.00% 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 0.18% 0.18% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 0.11% 0.79% 2 0.90% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd 0.03% 0.01% 3 0.04% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 0.23% 2 0.23% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 0.58% 2 0.58% TOTAL 3.23% 1.93% 5.16%

* Type of financial instrument: 1'Securities lent' and 2'Contract for Difference' and 3'Depository Receipt'

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held : Please see the full chain of control in the Transparency Notification.

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%. Additionally, the disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

A full version of the transparency notification is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

