Ms. Staiblin, Chief Executive Officer of Alpiq, informed the Board of her decision. She cited the timing of the Zurich appointment as conflicting with her current portfolio of duties, and expressed disappointment in not being able to join the Zurich Board at this time.

Subject to the re-election and election of the members of the Board by the shareholders at Zurich's Annual General Meeting on April 4, 2018, the Board of Directors of Zurich will consist of the following members:

(Michel Liès, Chairman: http://www.zurich.com/en/corporate/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0706-01)

(Joan Amble: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/joan-amble)

(Catherine Bessant: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/catherine-bessant)

(Dame Alison Carnwath: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/alison-carnwath)

(Christoph Franz: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/christoph-franz)

(Jeffrey Hayman: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/jeffrey-hayman)

(Monica Mächler: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/monica-maechler)

(Kishore Mahbubani: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/kishore-mahbubani)

(David Nish: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/david-nish)

Further information

More information about Zurich's Corporate Governance structure can be found (here: http://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance).