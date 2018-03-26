Inside Secure's leading solution allows service providers to leverage and control keys provisioned during chip and device manufacturing to effectively secure valuable content

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that Kiwisat Corporation, a leading provider of satellite HDTV content in the Caribbean, is going into production using Inside Secure's leading Secure Provisioning Solution and Content Protection Solution to protect Kiwisat content from video pirates.

Secure provisioning is recognized as a crucial foundational security building block across diverse markets including automotive, entertainment, IoT, mobile, and Pay TV. Securing devices or end products can be worthless if their identities and cryptographic keys have been compromised during or after consumer electronics device manufacturing. With Inside Secure's Secure Provisioning Solution, customers such as Kiwisat can fully benefit from end product security because they control their conditional access solutions by owning the security keys in every set-top box (STB) and System on Chip (SoC).

Inside Secure is a recognized leader in provisioning services, content protection IP and secure silicon IP. The company's Secure Provisioning Solution offers secure provisioning in a variety of formats, including product/appliance, hosted service, and hybrid models, allowing customers to trade off upfront costs versus recurring costs. The solution allows deployment at all stages of a device lifecycle, including chip manufacturing, device manufacturing and in the field, leveraging Inside Secure's Root-of-Trust Engine to protect the device identity and secure its authentication operations. For a service provider, it is an important way for them to exploit and use hardware-based security. For a chipmaker, this solution is a value-added service that can improve their margins.

Inside Secure's Secure Provisioning Solution is widely deployed globally. This certified solution is successfully used by a wide variety of chipmakers and in hundreds of millions of chips and Pay TV set-top boxes.

"We have been working with Inside Secure on this very successful project. Content owners such as HBO, FOX and ESPN demand the best security and Inside Secure has delivered that for us," said Andrew Wang, chief executive officer of Kiwisat. "And more importantly, we work with Inside Secure on provisioning because it allows us to own the STB security keys and determine which companies will provide our future conditional access services. Inside Secure also has excellent customer service and was instrumental in helping Kiwisat secure high value content from the best names in the business so we could successfully launch our satellite DTH business."

We are pleased to work with Kiwisat for their secure provisioning and content protection IP," said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "This reinforces our position as a leader in this important area. Our Secure Provisioning Solution and content protection IP protects Pay TV products from all forms of piracy attacks. Together with Inside Secure's content protection IP, we deliver to the market an end-to-end solution to provision and secure Pay TV STB's and are able to provide customers robust security for all of their needs."

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About Kiwi Corporationµ

Located in Saint Martin, KIWISAT is a French direct broadcast satellite service provider. Its satellite service transmits digital satellite television and audio to households in the Caribbean. KIWISAT has announced its plans to launch a Direct-to-Home satellite service in Q1 of 2018. The company mission is to give everyone high quality, reliable and affordable satellite TV services.

