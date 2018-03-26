Bringing Expertise and Industry Reputation to the Open Access Book Publisher

IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, announced today that Anke Beck, PhD, will join the company as incoming CEO. Dr. Beck joins IntechOpen with 20 years of publishing industry experience, most recently at De Gruyter.

"As scientists, we've lead IntechOpen's growth to its current leading position in the Open Access Books market, and now, we are excited to join forces with Dr. Beck who, no doubt, will have an impact on our further expansion", said Alex Lazinica, IntechOpen's co-founder and CEO. "I am confident that Dr. Beck's deep understanding of international scholarly communications, superb reputation and trusted relationships with academics, institutions and funders will augment our business and open new business approaches as we strive to answer the scientific community's publishing needs."

As a Managing Director at De Gruyter, a Berlin-based scholarly publisher, Dr. Beck drove Open Access publishing successfully with a foresight into the market. She led De Gruyter into a prominent position in the competitive Open Access market globally.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to join IntechOpen which combines innovative and agile technology, custom-fit marketing with the 21st century's scientific needs," Dr. Beck said. "IntechOpen's commitment to scholarly communications quality and access is a perfect solution required to face the market challenges. I am convinced that jointly we can manifest our leading market position, expand our geographic reach, extend the publishing scope, to act in line of the academic R&D community."

IntechOpen is the market leader in scientific publishing of Open Access books with more than 114 million downloads of chapters and books to date. More than 100,000 researchers, including Nobel Prize laureates, have published their research on the platform.

About IntechOpen

Founded in 2004, IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, provides a collaborative environment for peer-reviewed scholarly content and book publishing of academic research, giving scientific thinking its home. The scientific community of editors, authors, funders and librarians worldwide benefit from open access research dissemination, ensuring faster spreading and advancement of scientific knowledge. The company's global headquarter is in London, UK. www.intechopen.com

