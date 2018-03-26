

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said that it has launched Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection, 0.25 mg (base)/ 5 mL, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of ALOXI (palonosetron hydrochloride) Injection approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The ALOXI brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $446 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2018 according to IMS Health.



Dr. Reddy's Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection is available in a strength of 0.25 mg/5 mL (free base) in a single-dose vial packaged in a carton containing one vial.



