Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with immediate effect on Monday, March 26, 2018 as per Notice to Members 15 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VI)
Short Code: G18F
ISIN: MT1000010073
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
