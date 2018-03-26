John Elvesjö to Leave the Position of Deputy CEO, Continues as a Member of Tobii's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

John Elvesjö, the Deputy CEO and a co-founder of Tobii, has announced that he wishes to leave the position of Deputy CEO in 2018. He will thereby also leave his position in the management team of Tobii AB (publ). However, he will continue his involvement in Tobii as he will continue to be a member of the Board of Directors, which he has been since the company was founded in 2001.

John Elvesjö founded Tobii together with Henrik Eskilsson and Mårten Skogö in 2001. In parallel with his operational duties, he has also been a member of Tobii's Board.

"John has meant a great deal to Tobii. The company was founded based on his vision for eye-tracking technology, and his contribution to the business cannot be overstated. In the future, John will focus even more on his work on the Board of Directors, and I look forward to continuing to work together with him, in much the same way as before," said Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson.

"Tobii is a fantastic company full of committed and skilled employees, who all contribute to achieving the company's position as a global leader. It has been a real privilege to be a part of Tobii for almost my entire career. I look forward to engaging even more in the work of the board and thereby contribute to the continued progress of Tobii. I also intend to spend more time working with tech investments in the future," said Tobii's deputy CEO John Elvesjö.

Tobii has decided not to appoint a new Deputy CEO at the moment. Elvesjö's operational responsibilities will be taken over by other people in the organization, and this transition will be carried out during 2018.

