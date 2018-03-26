sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,46 Euro		+2,61
+33,25 %
WKN: 884863 ISIN: US3179231002 Ticker-Symbol: TF3A 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FINISH LINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINISH LINE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00
11,00
09:18
10,54
10,93
09:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINISH LINE INC
FINISH LINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINISH LINE INC10,46+33,25 %
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC4,012+1,70 %