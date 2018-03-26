

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Athletic retailer The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) announced Monday that it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) at a price of $13.50 per share in cash representing an aggregate deal value of approximately $558 million.



The terms of the merger represent a premium of 28 percent for Finish Line shareholders compared to the closing price of Finish Line's shares of $10.55 as of March 23, 2018.



The merger agreement is subject to Finish Line and JD shareholder approval of the merger, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other customary conditions to closing.



The expected timeline to close on this agreement is no earlier than June 2018. Upon closing of the agreement, the Finish Line executive team will continue their involvement with the business.



With the acquisition, JD, a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, gains a significant physical and online retail presence with direct access in the US which they have long identified as a highly attractive growth opportunity.



Bill Carmichael, Chairman of the Special Committee and Lead Director of the Finish Line Board of Directors, said, 'The Special Committee appointed by the Finish Line board recommended and the board voted unanimously to approve entering into this merger agreement. With JD, Finish Line achieves immediate value for its shareholders and moves into a stronger position to compete as part of a global enterprise that leads in our industry.'



Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Finish Line. Barclays served as lead financial advisor to JD.



