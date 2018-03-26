Gunn Media 100 logo



The world's top 10 campaigns for media excellence -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rank Campaign Title Brand Agency Points -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Capacity Based McDonald's OMD Singapore 136.1 McDelivery 2 Hungerithm Snickers MediaCom Melbourne / Clemenger BBDO Melbourne 131.2 3 Reword Headspace Leo Burnett Melbourne / Starcom Melbourne 129.1 4 Bachelor Of Shaving Gillette MediaCom Mumbai 122.5 5 Bradshaw Stain Tide Saatchi & Saatchi New York / 106.1 Hearts & Science New York 6 Best Day Of My Life Shell MediaCom London 105.4 7= Sport Chek-The Fastest Sport Chek Touche PHD! Montreal 101.3 Olympic Campaign! 7= Bully Ads Canadian Safe Touche PHD! Toronto 101.3 School Network 9 Yasmin's Sex-Ed Yasmin PHD Shanghai 96.7 Revolution 10 Like My Addiction Addict'Aide BETC Paris 87.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The world's top 10 best agencies for media excellence ----------------------------------------------------- Rank Agency Location Points ----------------------------------------------------- 1 MediaCom London, UK 317.2 2 PHD New York, USA 249 3 Mindshare Mumbai, India 235 4 PHD Shanghai, China 211.4 5 Mindshare Shanghai, China 197.4 6 Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, Australia 184 7 MediaCom Mumbai, India 174.9 8 Mediaplus Munich, Germany 171.4 9 Touch? PHD! Montreal, Canada 171.3 10 Starcom Chicago, USA 169.4 -----------------------------------------------------

The world's top 10 agency networks for media excellence ------------------------------------------------------- Rank Agency Network Holding Company Points ------------------------------------------------------- 1 MediaCom WPP 1360.6 2 PHD Worldwide Omnicom Group 1199.5 3 OMD Worldwide Omnicom Group 1140.8 4 Mindshare Worldwide WPP 890.2 5 Starcom Publicis Groupe 761.1 6 Universal McCann Interpublic Group 731.1 7 BBDO Worldwide Omnicom Group 546 8 Wavemaker WPP 526.8 9 Dentsu Aegis Network Dentsu 482.2 10 McCann Worldgroup Interpublic Group 447.1 -------------------------------------------------------

The world's top 10 holding companies for media excellence ---------------------------------------------------------- Rank Holding Company Points ---------------------------------------------------------- 1 WPP 3565.4 2 Omnicom Group 3326.7 3 Interpublic Group 2131.7 4 Publicis Groupe 1597.3 5 Dentsu 540.1 6 Havas 442 7 MDC Partners 88.6 8 Hakuhodo DY Holdings 65.1 9 Publicis Group 41.4 10 Accenture 17.1 ----------------------------------------------------------

The world's top 10 brands for media excellence ------------------------------------------------------------- Rank Brand Sector Points ------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Nike Clothing & Accessories 297.5 2 McDonald's Retail 263.7 3 Snickers Food 227.9 4 Dove Toiletries & Cosmetics 204.5 5 Netflix Media & Publishing 194.5 6 Shell Business & Industrial 180.8 7 Samsung Technology & Electronics 136.1 8 Headspace Non-profit, public sector & education 129.1 9 Gillette Toiletries & Cosmetics 122.5 10 US Army Non-profit, public sector & education 107.3 -------------------------------------------------------------

The world's top 10 advertisers for media excellence --------------------------------------------------- Rank Advertiser Points --------------------------------------------------- 1 Unilever 942.7 2 Procter & Gamble 517.6 3 Mars 392.8 4 Nike 283.3 5 McDonald's 263.7 6 PepsiCo 251.4 7 Anheuser-Busch InBev 217.1 8 Nestl? 195.7 9 Netflix 194.5 10 Royal Dutch Shell 186.5 ---------------------------------------------------

The world's top 10 countries for media excellence ------------------------------------------------- Rank Country Points ------------------------------------------------- 1 USA 2841.9 2 UK 1427.5 3 Australia 871.6 4 India 854.8 5 United Arab Emirates 748 6 Canada 684.1 7 China 656.8 8 Singapore 363.2 9 Brazil 345.3 10 Germany 337 -------------------------------------------------

LONDON, Mar 26, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Gunn Report, the global index of excellence in advertising, has released the results of the 2018 Gunn Media 100, a global ranking of the world's most awarded and applauded campaigns and companies based on their performance in media competitions around the world.Gunn Report, now part of WARC, tracks the winners' lists of close to 30 of the most important global, regional and national media awards shows to compile Gunn Media 100 - a list of the 100 best campaigns for creativity and innovation in media, along with the best-performing agencies, networks, holding companies, brands, advertisers and countries.The highest-ranked campaign in the Gunn Media 100 is McDonald's 'Capacity Based McDelivery' by OMD Singapore. To maintain competitive advantages, McDonald's promoted its delivery service McDelivery in Singapore in partnership with Google. By integrating McDonald's first-party data with Google's hyper-local targeting, they maximised media cost efficiency and managed consumer expectations of delivery time through tailored messages, mapping real-time restaurant data against paid search spends via a live API.Stephen Li, CEO of OMD APAC, said: "To have our work for McDonald's recognised as best of the best globally, is testament to our unwavering commitment and relentless focus on helping our clients' leading brands continue to cut-through with data-driven creativity. This recognition motivates us to continue our drive in helping brands make better decisions, faster. The 'Capacity Based McDelivery' campaign is the perfect example of this in practice, leveraging real-time data to generate fresh growth for a market-leading brand in a highly competitive category. I could not be more proud of this achievement, and all the other great work coming out of OMD Singapore. It only inspires us to continue raising the bar even further still for our clients."In second place is 'Hungerithm' by MediaCom Melbourne / Clemenger BBDO, which saw confectionary brand Snickers partner with 7-Eleven stores in Australia to drive sales and increase category share. Snickers says the internet gets angry when it's hungry. The brand launched 'Hungerithm', an algorithm that analysed 14,000 social posts a day and adjusted the price of the chocolate bar accordingly.The angrier the Internet got, the cheaper Snickers became.Ranked third is 'Reword' for Headspace by Leo Burnett Melbourne / Starcom Melbourne. The Australian youth mental health foundation, successfully tackled cyber bullying by putting in place a social media rewording tool that analyses what users type and uses a red line to strike through abusive phrases.Three themes have emerged from the world's top campaigns for media excellence:- Data is driving fresh media thinking. The top campaign is built around smart use of data. This is a recurring theme in the rankings, as brands look to harness multiple data sources to deliver competitive advantage.- An event-led strategy helps brands stand out. As brands struggle to be heard in a fragmented media landscape, there is a growing focus on 'events' such as Super Bowl, US Presidential debates, and Olympics, that can draw a crowd and interest from the press.- Partnerships are central to youth-focused media strategy. Partnerships with organisations or individuals that bring their own reach are now a key element of media strategy, particularly for brands targeting younger demographics.MediaCom London claims first place in the Gunn Media 100 agency rankings with four campaigns ranked in the top 100: 'Best Day Of My Life' for Shell (#6), 'Singing Our Way To The Top Of The Box Office' for Universal Pictures' Sing (#22), 'Missing Type' for NHS Blood & Transplant (#30) and 'Dark To Light' for Gucci Guilty (#77=).PHD New York is in second place also with four campaigns in the top 100. Their highest ranked campaign (#13) is 'The Debate Headache' for GlaxoSmithKline's Excedrin. Mindshare Mumbai is ranked third with three campaigns making the cut.MediaCom is the top-ranked network with eight agencies from around the world - Auckland, Bogota, Dusseldorf, London, Mumbai, Melbourne, Mexico City, New York - contributing to the network's poll position. PHD Worldwide is in second place and OMD Worldwide, third.For the first time Gunn Media 100 has included a ranking of holding companies. WPP tops the leader board, with three of its networks - MediaCom, Mindshare Worldwide and Wavemaker - ranked in the top 10. Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group follow.Stephen Allan, Worldwide CEO and Chairman of MediaCom, said: "This is an outstanding achievement, of which I am extremely proud. Every single person throughout the MediaCom network has contributed to our success and has truly embraced our philosophy of Systems Thinking to great effect."I am, of course, delighted that MediaCom UK has also been recognised within the Gunn Media 100 as the top individual agency, which is incredibly well deserved. But none of this would have been possible without our fantastic clients, agency partners and media owners who have collaborated with us to create globally-celebrated campaigns. We are proud to have contributed towards WPP's achievement of being named the top Holding Company within the same report."Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP, said: "WPP's core purpose is to deliver growth for our clients so we are delighted to receive this recognition of our effectiveness in doing so. And congratulations to MediaCom who, as network and agency of the year, have helped us achieve a hat-trick of awards."Nike takes first position as the top brand with four campaigns featured in the top 100, all from the US. McDonald's is in second place, followed by Snickers and Dove.Unilever tops the Advertiser's ranking by a significant margin. Procter & Gamble is in second place. Both advertisers have six brands featured in the top 100 campaigns. Mars takes third place with five campaigns in the top 100.The US dominates the rankings with 30 campaigns in the top 100, 12 of which feature in the top 20. UK is second with 11 campaigns. Australia and India follow. In total, 24 countries are represented.The most highly ranked campaigns and companies in Gunn Media 100 are:Commenting on the results of Gunn Media 100, Emma Wilkie, managing director of Gunn Report, says: "Hot on the heels of the recently published Gunn 100 ranking for creative excellence and the WARC 100 index for effectiveness, the newly launched Gunn Media 100 benchmarks media creativity and innovation as well as highlighting media trends based on an independent global analysis."We're seeing that the smart use of data, event-led strategies and partnerships that provide new consumer reach are the main themes currently driving the media industry forward offering new and exciting opportunities in the market place."The full Gunn Media 100 rankings - including the world's top 100 campaigns for media excellence, top 50 agencies, networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies as well as commentaries, the work and credits - are available by subscription on www.warc.com/gunnreport.About Gunn ReportThe global index of creative, effective and media excellence in advertisingGunn Report celebrates award-winning qualities in advertising. It ranks the world's best creative, effective and media ideas as well as companies and countries based on their performance in the most important international, regional and national creative, media, effective and strategy awards contests to produce Gunn 100, WARC 100 and Gunn Media.The campaigns it showcases have the power to produce an immediate impact on sales and a longer-term impact on brand building. The Gunn Report's research articles further demonstrate the commercial power of creativity.As well as the various rankings, Gunn Report offers a library of more than 3,500 award-winning creative campaigns and a series of research studies. The Gunn Report was founded by Donald Gunn in 1999 and was acquired by WARC in 2016. Gunn Report is available online by subscription.About Gunn 100 & MethodologyThe Gunn 100 is an annual ranking of the world's most creative advertising and marketing ideas, along with the best-performing agencies, networks, holding companies, brands, advertisers and countries. Gunn 100 rankings are compiled by analysing the results of over 40 of the world's most important global, regional and national creative awards contests. The awards shows tracked will remain confidential to avoid prejudicing entries to competitions. Points are earned based on the level of the award and are weighted according to the standing of each competition in the global marketing industry, determined in part by a survey of senior advertising management.About WARC - your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. warc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.