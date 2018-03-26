Web Shield will provide cybersecurity and risk management services to Market.space in advance of the token sale

Market.space, the decentralized data storage platform, today announced a partnership with Web Shield, the leading KYC due diligence service, to ensure cybersecurity and efficiently manage risks. Aiming to disrupt the $411b public cloud services market, Market.space expects a multi-million user base around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005121/en/

Founder and CEO of Market.space Alexander Rakhmanov (Photo: Business Wire)

Founder and CEO of Market.space Alexander Rakhmanov said, "Customer data protection is at the heart of the cloud hosting industry, and has remained a strategic priority since the inception of our company and throughout the course of development. We are delighted to partner with Web Shield to safeguard the network infrastructure against data breaches, online fraud and cybercrime, and this partnership is instrumental in our commitment to deliver the most secure and transparent hosting marketplace possible."

Founded by the CEO of Rapidgator, one of the largest hosting providers in the world, Market.space connects cloud hosting services directly with consumers with an aim to become a mass market player, and in turn, offer the cheapest cloud infrastructure deals on the web. The Market.space team has 5 years of operating experience in the cloud hosting space, together with years of combined expertise in blockchain-based development.

The implementation of Web Shield's visionary risk intelligence technology and end-to-end customer due diligence services to the platform will enhance its capabilities and secure the decentralized infrastructure in advance of the token sale. The Market.space ICO will commence on March 26, 2018.

For more information, visit http://market.space/

About Market.space

Market.space is a next-generation cloud hosting company that offers the state-of-the-art solution for professionals and consumers the decentralized data storage platform that enables its users to securely transact with hosting providers at lower prices. By design, the platform is a zero knowledge marketplace deprived of the ability to influence pricing and buying decisions.

About Web Shield

Web Shield is a proven global leader in information security, KYC due diligence services, risk management and threat prevention. Since it was founded in 2010, the company has impacted the industry and joined established information security associations and committees, culminating in becoming MasterCard Merchant Monitoring Service Provider in July 2015.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180325005121/en/

Contacts:

Katalis Digital on behalf of Market.space

Mun Shing Cheong, +852 6712 2863

pr@katalisdigital.com