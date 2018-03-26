Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property 26-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 March 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") Purchase of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce a further property purchase. The Company has acquired a 46,550 sq ft industrial unit on Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead, the north east's leading mixed-use business park at junction 68 of the A1, three miles from Newcastle upon Tyne. Nearby occupiers include Booker, Royal Mail and Sainsbury's. The unit is let to Worthington Armstrong (UK) Limited on a lease expiring on 25 August 2026. Current passing rent is GBP279,400 per annum reflecting a net initial yield1 of 6.73%. The agreed purchase price of GBP3.9 million was funded from the Company's existing debt facilities, resulting in net gearing2 increasing to 21.6% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "We are delighted to have secured this unit located on the north east's prime industrial park, let to a market leading manufacturer. The tenant has been in occupation for over 20 years, and carried out an expansion in 2016, highlighting its ongoing commitment to the site." 1 Passing rent divided by purchase price plus assumed purchasers' costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting smaller lot size properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5329 End of Announcement EQS News Service 668329 26-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=668329&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=668329&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2018 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)