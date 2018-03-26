The share capital of Glunz & Jensen has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 27 March 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010249309 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Glunz & Jensen Holding -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,660,000 shares (DKK 33,200,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 161,309 shares (DKK 3,226,180) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,821,309 shares (DKK 36,426,180) -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 41.53 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GJ -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3318 --------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=670390