Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-26 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 26, 2018 to remove observation status for Tallink Grupp shares (TAL1T, ISIN kood: EE3100004466) immediately.



Observation status was applied on 25.07.2017 due to the information disclosed by Tallink Grupp AS on July 6 and 19, 2017. The purpose of adding the observation status was to alert the market participants about the uncertainty regarding the strategic options considered by the company on attracting new core investors, which could lead to some of the existing shareholders divesting their shares in the company.



On 23.03.2018 Tallink Grupp AS disclosed an Exchange notice about termination of the exploratory process of potential strategic options. Reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist.





