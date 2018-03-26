sprite-preloader
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Adjusted reporting structure - historical data

As announced 8 February 2018, Schibsted Media Group will adjust the reporting structure as of the report for Q1 2018.

The main change is that Schibsted will report on a new separate Growth segment and a new Publishing segment. Growth includes Lendo in all markets, Prisjakt, Let's Deal and other Growth companies. Publishing includes all news operations. Additionally, the three previous Online classifieds segments are now combined in one segment, Marketplaces. In the segment information for Marketplaces, a split of revenues and EBITDA for France, Norway, Sweden, Spain and Other developed operations is given, as before. Also, the Investment phase operations are shown separately, as before. Note that Lendo Norway, Mittanbud (Norway), Servicefinder (Sweden) and other Growth assets are moved from Online Classifieds to the Growth segment.

In the attached PDF, quarterly figures from Q1 2016 to Q4 2017 are restated in order to reflect the new reporting format. Excel-format of the same tables and further details regarding the new reporting format can be downloaded here: www.schibsted.com/ir (http://www.schibsted.com/ir). Attached is also a presentation that gives some additional information on the new reporting structure.

Contact persons:
Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Head of IR. Mobile: +47 415 08 733
Espen Risholm, IRO. Mobile: +47 924 80 248

Oslo, 26 March 2018
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Historical comparable figures (http://hugin.info/131/R/2179184/841043.pdf)
Presentation (http://hugin.info/131/R/2179184/841044.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)