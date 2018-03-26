

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Environmental infrastructure group Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Monday, in its update, ahead of its full-year results ended 31 March 2018, said Group underlying financial performance is in line with expectations.



The Group said South West Water continues to perform well, with sector-leading customer experience score, continuing sector-leading Return on Regulated Equity performance and an anticipated cumulative rate of 11.8 percent.



At Viridor, operating Energy Recovery Facilities are performing well, with availability over 90 percent, above base case expectations. The Group expects an H2 weighting in ERF EBITDA.



With clear strategy of focusing on the UK water and waste market, Pennon said it is well-placed to continue to deliver for customers, communities and shareholders.



