

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG.L), an Ireland-based provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced Monday that its board unanimously rejected revised proposal from International Paper Company, saying that the revised proposal also fundamentally undervalues the Group and remains significantly below the valuations set by recent industry transactions.



Smurfit Kappa noted that the Revised Proposal continues to include a significant proportion of the consideration in the form of International Paper shares which are US-listed, represent uncertain value, and would expose Smurfit Kappa shareholders to the risk of significantly greater leverage and the challenges of integrating two businesses with fundamentally different cultures.



Smurfit Kappa noted that it received a revised proposal from International Paper Company on Thursday evening, 22 March 2018. Under the terms of the Revised Proposal, Smurfit Kappa shareholders would receive 25.25 euros in cash (which would be reduced to 24.605 euros after payment of the final dividend of 64.5 cent recommended on 7 February 2018 and to be paid on 11 May 2018) and 0.3028 new shares of International Paper common stock for each Smurfit Kappa ordinary share held by them.



Based on International Paper's closing share price on 23 March 2018 of $50.15 and a €:$ exchange rate of €1:$1.2353, the Revised Proposal would value each Smurfit Kappa share at 37.54 euros, reduced to 36.90 euros when the Final Dividend is excluded.



International Paper's proposal announced and rejected by the Board on 6 March 2018 valued each Smurfit Kappa share at 36.46 euros, without reduction for the Final Dividend. The Revised Proposal represents an increase in value of only 1.08 euros per share, equivalent to less than 3%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX