sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,67 Euro		+0,13
+1,72 %
WKN: A1CWUA ISIN: GB00B61TVQ02 Ticker-Symbol: IJCA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,77
7,908
09:28
7,77
7,905
09:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INCHCAPE PLC7,67+1,72 %