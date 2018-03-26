

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc. (INCH.L), a multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, announced Monday the acquisition of Grupo Rudelman, an Automotive Distribution business in Central America focused on Suzuki, for a total cash consideration of $284 million or 201 million pounds, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.



The transaction involves the acquisition of the Grupo Rudelman group of companies from their shareholders including Holding de las Americas S.A. and Fundacion Rudco.



The transaction is unconditional and is expected to be completed later today.



The company noted that Grupo Rudelman, a family-run business, has built and maintained strong market positions and scale as the Distributor and exclusive Retailer for Suzuki in both Costa Rica and Panama.



The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings in first full year post-acquisition by mid-single digit percentage. It enhances Group operating margin.



Inchcape already has a long-term partnership with Suzuki, who the Group has represented as Distributor in Singapore since 1977. Following acquisition in South America in 2016, Inchcape also represents Suzuki as Distributor in Argentina.



Stefan Bomhard, Group CEO of Inchcape, said, 'The acquisition of a second scale Distribution platform in Latin America in two years highlights our commitment to investing for growth and allocating capital in a disciplined manner.... With this acquisition we continue to actively position Inchcape towards higher growth markets and higher return Distribution businesses. Distribution trading profit, on a pro forma basis, now equates to 81% of total Group profit in 2017.'



In light of the acquisition, Inchcape said it no longer intends to continue with the share repurchase programme which was announced on February 27. The Board will however continue to evaluate its appropriate capital allocation over time.



