Phoenix Health and Safety set International Standards for Occupational Health and Safety Training by Delivering IOSH Training Courses in Over 15 Countries

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading health and safety provider, Phoenix Health and Safety, has become the first company in the World to launch a range of classroom based IOSH training courses to enhance global understanding and delivery of occupational health and safety.

Courses have so far been delivered in over 15 countries including Mexico, Brazil, Poland, USA, Germany, France by the training team from Phoenix and there are plans to extend the courses to a further ten countries.

Each course is accredited by the Institution of Occupational Health and Safety (IOSH) and means that attendees have, upon completing the course, received the internationally recognised IOSH Managing Safely qualification.

Nick Higginson, founder and managing director of Phoenix said; "Phoenix are the first health and safety provider to be able to plan, develop and deliver IOSH Managing Safely across the world. With our experience of delivering the course in the UK, along with our relationship with IOSH and consistently excellent pass rates for students has meant that we have been able to deliver a truly international course in local languages with translated and accredited course materials."

As part of the IOSH course delivery structure Phoenix are providing local language trainers, translating all course materials, exam translation, marking and feedback.

"Because of the success of delivering the IOSH course we are now looking at ways to provide other courses internationally and continue to grow our business. Our training team are globally recognised and have expertise to support both classroom and in-house courses," concluded Nick Higginson.

About Phoenix Health and Safety

Phoenix Health & Safety was founded in 2005 by Nick Higginson, now Managing Director. After gaining a wealth of industry experience, Nick recognised a significant lack of health and safety training and consultancy organisations that put their customer's needs first.

The company is a leading provider of health and safety training and consultancy services. Based in the UK, and operating worldwide, Phoenix provide accredited IOSH and NEBOSH qualifications for thousands of delegates a year by a variety of learning methods - face to face, distance and e-learning.

Phoenix has over 24 training locations throughout the UK including Cannock, Central London and Manchester. In addition to their range of courses the company also develop and implement bespoke health and safety across a number of business sectors including construction, manufacturing, logistics and engineering.