

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased in February after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 2.4 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



The overall PPI Inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of pulp, paper, paper board and cardboard, chemicals and chemical products, as well as electricity.



Meanwhile, the rising of the prices was curbed particularly by falls in the prices of basic iron and steel and oil products.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively in February from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.3 percent from January, when it rose by 0.7 percent.



