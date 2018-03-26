

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased in February from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The retail sales value climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in February. similarly, the price adjusted volume of retail sales grew 2.1 percent.



In daily consumer goods trade, sales increased by 2.1 percent, while the volume of sales dropped by 0.2 percent in February from last year.



The statistical office will publish final sales data on April 13.



