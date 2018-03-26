

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dana Inc. (DAN) said Monday that it has improved the terms of its agreed combination with GKN Driveline and will also double the size of its share repurchase program. Meanwhile, GKN said it welcomed the announcement by Dana today of an increase of $140 million in the cash payable to GKN on the combination of GKN's Driveline business with Dana.



Dana has increased the cash element of consideration by $140 million or 100 million pounds, representing an 8.6 percent increase in the cash consideration and delivering further value to GKN shareholders.



Dana will double the size of its share repurchase program to $200 million or 145 million pounds. It expects to use its share repurchase program to support liquidity in all markets for Dana shares following the merger.



Dana said it plans to repurchase its shares in the open markets or through privately negotiated transactions funded through continued cash generation and liquidity. Pursuant to this program expiring December 31, 2019, the purchase of shares is subject to prevailing market conditions, available growth opportunities, and other considerations.



GKN said it will now receive $1.77 billion in cash after deducting $1.0 billion for the transfer of pension deficit to the combined Dana-GKN Driveline group1. GKN shareholders will continue to own 47.25% of the combined company listed on both the NYSE and LSE. All other terms remain unchanged.



GKN intends to return up to 700 million pounds of cash to shareholders as soon as practicable following completion of the Dana-GKN Driveline transaction. This is expected to be the first instalment of the up to 2.5 billion pounds cash return programme previously announced (unless the sale of Powder Metallurgy occurs earlier).



GKN noted that its board considers that the proposed combination with Dana is in the best interests of GKN and its shareholders. In addition, the Board continues to believe that the revised and final Melrose offer fundamentally undervalues GKN. Accordingly, the Board unanimously recommends that GKN shareholders should take no action in relation to the Melrose offer and should not sign any document which Melrose or its advisers send to GKN shareholders.



Separately, GKN noted the articles published by the Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Times on 25 March 2018 relating to GKN and Melrose Industries PLC.



The Sunday Telegraph article contained a comment by Anne Stevens, Chief Executive, that 'Stevens says . she's convinced investors will back [GKN].' The Sunday Times article contained a comment by Jos Sclater, Group Finance Director, that 'long-only shareholders are mostly supportive of existing management, and understand that the Dana deal and becoming a pure play aerospace company has, longer term, significantly more value than the Melrose bid.'



GKN confirmed Monday that the statements of shareholder support in respect of GKN were not verified and are hereby retracted.



