The International SOS Foundation today reveals the agenda for the Global Duty of Care Summit, the only global conference on risk management for workers who are globally mobile or assigned in challenging environments. This year's theme is 'Empowering Sustainability and Resilience'. The Summit will comprise of seminars by security, healthcare, travel and compliance leaders from worldwide corporations in a wide range of sectors, including, aviation, education, finance, pharmaceutical, technology, retail and leisure.The Summit will take place in Chicago on 17 May 2018.

Laurent Fourier, Director of the International SOS Foundation, comments, "We have an incredible programme of industry speakers addressing key issues in managing global mobility and mitigating risk to this critical workforce. Some of the focus topics are geopolitical influences, the gig economy, data privacy and wellbeing. With the benefit of the best practice insight and practical advice at the Summit, we strive to enable organisations worldwide to be empowered to improve their own processes and programmes for sustainability and resilience."

2018 GLOBAL DUTY OF CARE SUMMIT AGENDA Company Session Chubb Keynote presentation Control Risks and KPMG Geopolitical Trends and Forecasts American Airlines and Hostage US How American Airlines and Hostage US are Putting Duty of Care at the Forefront of their Global Safety and Security Programmes Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Developing an Award-Winning Wellness Programme: How Walt Disney Parks and Resorts (WDPR) Successfully Integrated a Company-wide Safety, Health and Wellness Strategy United Airlines Aviation Safety: Identifying and Managing Errors Through the use of Technology to Transform your Organisations Safety Programme Sony, Everbridge BCI The Golden Hour: Communicating with your Workforce in a Crisis The World Bank Group A Data-Driven Approach to Population Health Management Corporate Medical Advisors In Search of Well-being: Can we Enable Total Worker Health? Graham Lowe Group Building a Culture of Well-being for your Traveller Population Johnson Johnson How Johnson Johnson Transformed its Travel Security Programme by Leveraging People, Processes and the Latest Security Technologies Walgreen Co. How Communications Transformed Walgreen's Travel Security Programme Harris Corporation The Importance of Resilience in Managing Security Risks GoDaddy The Practical Steps to Developing a Mandate for Internal Data Privacy Columbia University Transforming Duty of Care in the Education Sector Stanford University Duty of Care: Perspectives from the Law Academia

For more information on the 2018 Duty of Care Summit and speaker profiles, click here.

To secure tickets for this exclusive Summit at the special Early Bird ticket price of $589, or $749 for a Summit and Gala Awards Dinner ticket, go to https://2018_duty_of_care_awards_summit.eventbrite.co.uk. Early bird tickets close 11 April 2018.

The Summit will be followed by the 2018 Duty of Care Awards ceremony, recognising organisations and individuals who drive excellence in the mitigation of travel, health and security risk and contribute to effectively protecting workers overseas.

About International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation Ambassadors for Duty of Care www.internationalsosfoundation.org- has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel.The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/

