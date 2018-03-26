Smurfit Kappa said it had rejected an increased offer from International Paper Company (IPC) which valued it at 37.54, saying it "fundamentally undervalues the group". IPC offered 25.25 in cash and 0.3028 new shares of IPC common stock for each Smurfit Kappa ordinary share. Smurfit chairman Liam O'Mahony said the revised offer did not offer Smurfit Kappa shareholders "much more than compensation for the fall in International Paper's share price since since IPC's first offer and "again entirely ...

