KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR')

/ person closely associated ("PCA')

a) Name John Rubright

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President - North America N/A

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223

b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

c) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s)

£8.53 5,842

e) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s)

f) Date of the transaction Date: 2018.03.23

Time zone: GMT