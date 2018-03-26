

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The pound advanced to 148.85 against the yen and 0.8727 against the euro, from its early lows of 147.88 and 0.8742, respectively.



The pound hit a 4-day high of 1.3436 against the Swiss franc, reversing from an early low of 1.3371.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 1.4179 against the greenback, off an early low of 1.4131.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 153.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro, 1.37 against the Swiss franc and 1.43 against the greenback.



