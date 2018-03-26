

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic sentiment weakened slightly at the end of the first quarter, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



The economic sentiment dropped to 15.3 percent in March from 15.6 in February.



At the same time, the consumer confidence improved to 10.3 in March from 9.5 in the previous month.



The survey revealed that consumers were equally afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing decreased marginally compared to February.



The business confidence index declined to 16.5 percent in March from 17.1 in the preceding month.



