

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG), a biotechnology company in rare diseases, announced Monday that it has entered into a preclinical research collaboration with NanoMedSyn, a biotechnology company focused in enzyme replacement therapy or ERT. Further terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



The research collaboration would evaluate a potential ERT using NanoMedSyn's proprietary synthetic derivatives named AMFA.



Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will perform preclinical evaluations of AMFA conjugated to recombinant enzyme. Shire will provide funding to NanoMedsyn under the agreement.



Lysosomal storage disorders are inherited metabolic disorders that are characterized by an abnormal build-up of various toxic materials in the body's cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies.



The AMFA compound is designed for the targeting of a specific membrane lectin, the mannose 6-phosphate or M6P receptor, a major intracellular lysosomal trafficking pathway.



Preclinical data demonstrate that AMFA has a high affinity for binding to the M6P receptor. Additionally, in preclinical models the AMFA compound leads to increased lysosomal exposure and enhanced activity of enzyme replacement therapy compared to a current available ERT.



Andreas Busch, Head of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Shire, said, 'NanoMedSyn has demonstrated innovation in advancing the next generation of enzyme replacement therapy, and Shire is pleased to enter this research agreement with NanoMedSyn. The novel design of AMFA and the promising biological activity demonstrated in preclinical models makes this program an exciting opportunity for Shire to further expand its commitment to evaluating potential advancements in lysosomal storage disorder treatments.'



