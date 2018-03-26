

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as increased tensions between the U.S. and China dented risk appetite and spurred demand for safe-haven assets.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.60 percent to 3,133.72 after China's new economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, reportedly told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a phone call that Beijing was ready to defend itself in an escalating tariff dispute. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up nearly half a percent at 30,450 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell as the yen reached a near 17-month high against the dollar on fears of a global trade war and caution towards political developments in Tokyo.



The Nikkei average hit a six-month low of 20,347.49 before recouping some losses to end the session down by 148.24 points or 0.72 percent at 20,766.10. The broader Topix index closed 0.38 percent lower at 1,671.32. Nippon Yusen KK, Komatsu and Kansai Electric Power lost 2-4 percent.



Australian shares closed near five and a half month lows following a sharp fall on Wall Street Friday on renewed concerns about a potential global trade war.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 30.20 points or 0.52 percent to 5,790.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 27.60 points or 0.47 percent at 5,901.40.



The big four banks ended down between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent, mirroring sharp fall in their U.S. peers Friday and on worries over an ongoing Royal Commission inquiry into the sector.



Wealth manager AMP lost 2.9 percent on news that its chief executive Craig Meller will retire around the end of 2018.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell modestly and BlueScope Steel declined 1.5 percent while gold miner Newcrest advanced 1.6 percent.



Energy stocks closed broadly higher after crude oil prices jumped as much as 2.5 percent on Friday in view of reports that Saudi Arabia would like to extend output cuts into 2019.



Seoul stocks rose notably as investors lapped up shares of steelmaking companies ahead of a possible trade deal between Seoul and Washington. The benchmark Kospi jumped 0.84 percent to 2,437.08. Husteel shares rallied 3.4 percent and Seah Steel added 2 percent.



New Zealand shares joined a global sell-off amid fears of a trade war. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 82.95 points or 0.97 percent to 8,432.42, with Spark New Zealand, Air New Zealand and A2 Milk pacing the decliners.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$217 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said in an update - representing 4.9 percent of exports.The headline figure exceeded expectations for a deficit of NZ$100 million.



India's Sensex was rising 0.3 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally higher and the Taiwan Weighted rose 0.2 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia and Malaysia were down about 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks saw considerable volatility during the trading session on Friday before ending the day sharply lower after China said it would impose tariffs on up to $3 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.



Traders also digested a mixed batch of U.S. economic data on new home sales and durable goods orders and kept an eye on developments in Washington, where President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill after previously indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation.



The Dow lost 1.8 percent to close at a nearly four-month closing low, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, to hit their lowest closing levels in well over a month.



