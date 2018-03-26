sprite-preloader
26.03.2018 | 09:52
Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE

Based on the Company's 2017 results, including the profit from the sale of the Singapore terminal, the Board of Director recommends a dividend of NOK 1.50 per share. The dividend is subject to shareholders approval and will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 8 May 2018 in Bergen, Norway.

Dividend amount: 1.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 08.05.2018
Ex-date: 09.05.2018
Record date: 11.05.2018
Payment date: 23.05.2018
Date of approval: 08.05.2018


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

