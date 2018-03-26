2018 China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo kicks off in "city of Chinese wine"

CHENGDU, China, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo (CIADE 2018) on March 25 kicked off in Luzhou, a city located in southwest China's Sichuan Province and also known as the "city of Chinese wine".



More than 1,200 enterprises from 38 countries and regions joined this year's expo bringing more than 5,000 alcoholic products and it's expected to see over 3 million visits online and offline and 40 contracts signed worth 35.1 billion yuan.



During a speech at the opening ceremony, Vice Governor of Sichuan Province Zhu Hexin said that as a core Chinese wine production area, famous brands from Sichuan such as Wuliangye, Luzhou Laojiao and Langjiu sold to more than 60 countries and regions. In 2017, large liquor companies in the province recorded 27.15 billion yuan of profits with a year-on-year growth of 29.1 percent.



Zhu encouraged alcoholic companies to meet consumers' demand and market adjustment and develop products with high quality and cultural heritage.



China National Light Industry Council Chairman Zhang Chonghe said in a speech that China's alcoholic industry earned over 100 billion yuan of profits in 2017. He added that alcoholic producers should take the CIADE as a platform to showcase fine products and inherit craftsmen's spirit to promote the industry.



Luzhou is one of the world's top ten hard liquor production areas. According to Liu Qiang, Mayor of Luzhou, the city's annual primary business revenues stood at 80.78 billion yuan, up 20 percent year on year.



The four-day exposition includes 2018 China International Alcoholic Industry Development Forum, investment and trade fair & contract-signing ceremony for South Sichuan Port Area of China (Sichuan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, assessment of 2017 "Qingzhuo Awards" for new alcoholic products and so on.

With an exhibition area of more than 80,000 square meters, the venue has five pavilions including a special pavilion for companies from countries along the Belt and Road.



The CIADE 2018 is hosted by China Alcoholic Drinks Association, supported by the People's Government of Sichuan Province, China National Light Industry Council and China Economic Information Service, and co-organized by Sichuan Provincial Department of Commerce, Sichuan Bureau of Expo Affairs and Luzhou Municipal People's Government.



