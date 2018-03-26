New Study Highlights the Use of MR-proADM in Assessing Disease Severity and Treatment Response in Patients with Sepsis and Septic Shock

Analysis shows the additional value of MR-proADM in formulating early escalation and de-escalation treatment strategies

HENNIGSDORF, Germany, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --In collaboration with the SepNet Critical Care Trials Group, a new analysis of 1089 patients with sepsis and septic shock across 33 German Intensive Care Units was recently published in Critical Care. The biomarker, mid-regional proadrenomedullin (MR-proADM), was found to add significant clinical value in identifying the likelihood of further disease progression, the earlier escalation of therapy in patients at risk of treatment failure, and the subsequent de-escalation of treatment and early discharge of low risk patients.

"Earlier indicators of developing organ dysfunction and treatment efficacy are essential in guiding therapeutic interventions in sepsis and septic shock," said lead investigator Gunnar Elke, MD, intensive care consultant at the University Medical Centre Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany. "The independent nature of MR-proADM in relation to PCT within the first 24 hours of therapy is crucial in providing a prompt indication concerning treatment efficacy and potential treatment failure. Incorporating MR-proADM into an early sepsis management protocol may help guide earlier clinical interventions or modify existing antimicrobial therapy in order to prevent further organ dysfunction development or disease progression."

Increased levels of Adrenomedullin (ADM) are generated in disease conditions in order to stabilize the microcirculation and protect against vascular permeability1. However, the reliable measurement of ADM is complicated by its short half-life and rapid degradation. The stable fragment of the peptide, MR-proADM, allows the accurate quantification of incremental changes over the course of therapy. Recent evidence highlights the use of MR-proADM as a highly sensitive biomarker to assess disease severity in patients with sepsis2,3, with concentrations rapidly induced in the initial stages of sepsis development following burns4 and neurological disorders5, as well as in response to invasive fungal infections in septic shock patients6.

