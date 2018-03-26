Modex Launches Smart Contract Marketplace, Tackling the 'Last Mile' Adoption Problem for the Blockchain

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Modex has launched its first fully functional product alpha, bringing to the market the World's First App Store for the Blockchain. Modex's Smart Contract Marketplace aims to tackle the 'last mile' adoption problem that will bring blockchain technology into daily use for everyone, by facilitating access to multi-protocol smart contracts.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658457/Modex_Logo.jpg )



The Modex Smart Contract Marketplace provides a forum for developers to showcase their skills and offer smart contract solutions to buyers and/or other developers. It provides a way for the real-world community to easily find smart contracts that meet real-world needs, without having to scout developers and manage one-off development projects for their individual project. At the same time developers can build a reputation and pipeline based on their accomplishments, allowing them to get clients and build recurring revenue against the on-going sale of their smart contracts.

"Modex is more than a smart contract marketplace. It's a suite of tools designed to help blockchain developers write, deploy, manage and monitor both smart contracts and private blockchains in an easier and more seamless way," explains Mihai Ivascu, Modex's CEO.

"On top of the dev tools, the platform will provide enhanced blockchain tools that enable developers and companies to easily deploy multiple types of private blockchains. The purpose is to make running and deploying to a blockchain as easy as building a simple web app," adds Ivascu.

Designed to serve as a central hub for multiple 3rd party applications and web platforms to plugin with and deploy smart contracts, the Modex platform incorporates significant advantages for consumer adoption, enterprise cost savings, developer tools, community trust and engagement, IP protection, and revenue opportunities for developers, all centered around the smart contract ecosystem that Modex has created. Modex aims to encourage developers' initiatives, stimulating creativity and innovation.

The Modex platform starts by focusing on Ethereum based smart contracts, but will soon support various protocols that also have smart contracts functionality, such as: Waves, Coco, Komodo, Ark etc. Modex is bridging the gap between businesses and developers in order to accelerate global adoption of blockchain technology, becoming the App Store for the Blockchain.

Modex's Multi-Protocol Smart Contract Marketplace launch comes right before the company's much-awaited ICO, scheduled to begin at the end of March, this year.