In the period 23 March 2018 to 23 March 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.5 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 297.8 million were bought back, equivalent to 99.3 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 12:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 19 March 2018 14,634 63.19 924,722 20 March 2018 14,634 63.42 928,088 21 March 2018 19,512 63.78 1,244,475 22 March 2018 19,512 63.07 1,230,622 23 March 2018 19,512 62.34 1,216,378 Accumulated during the period 87,804 63.14 5,544,286 Accumulated under the share 4,721,929 63.07 297,817,588 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,457,168 own shares, equivalent to 3.9 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



19 March 2018 20 March 2018 21 March 2018 22 March 2018 23 March 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 14.634 63,19 14.634 63,42 19.512 63,78 19.512 63,07 19.512 62,34 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 14.634 63,19 14.634 63,42 19.512 63,78 19.512 63,07 19.512 62,34 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



19 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 63,19 ---------------------------------------------- 30 63,70 XCSE 20180319 9:02:01.730000 309 63,50 XCSE 20180319 9:19:26.212000 315 63,20 XCSE 20180319 10:29:48.882000 662 63,10 XCSE 20180319 10:30:11.310000 367 63,00 XCSE 20180319 11:11:09.133000 315 62,80 XCSE 20180319 11:26:07.142000 471 63,00 XCSE 20180319 12:08:56.307000 484 62,90 XCSE 20180319 13:12:12.624000 458 63,30 XCSE 20180319 13:56:11.941000 18 63,30 XCSE 20180319 13:56:11.941000 477 63,30 XCSE 20180319 14:48:03.881000 471 63,40 XCSE 20180319 15:25:18.201000 741 63,40 XCSE 20180319 16:18:48.208000 180 63,40 XCSE 20180319 16:18:48.208000 433 63,30 XCSE 20180319 16:29:45.055000 119 63,00 XCSE 20180319 16:44:16.097000 150 63,00 XCSE 20180319 16:44:16.097000 8.634 63,19 XCSE 20180319 17:02:22.719206



20 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 63,42 ---------------------------------------------- 30 63,40 XCSE 20180320 9:10:19.123000 285 63,20 XCSE 20180320 9:18:51.029000 32 63,20 XCSE 20180320 9:18:51.029000 305 62,70 XCSE 20180320 9:40:00.081000 433 63,00 XCSE 20180320 10:16:12.137000 329 62,90 XCSE 20180320 10:42:33.220000 551 63,00 XCSE 20180320 11:15:38.764000 486 63,60 XCSE 20180320 12:57:09.304000 9 63,60 XCSE 20180320 12:57:09.304000 234 63,40 XCSE 20180320 13:06:14.428000 472 63,80 XCSE 20180320 13:57:53.785000 681 63,70 XCSE 20180320 14:23:30.494000 46 63,70 XCSE 20180320 14:23:30.494000 311 63,60 XCSE 20180320 14:47:50.063000 316 63,60 XCSE 20180320 15:06:18.300000 320 63,50 XCSE 20180320 15:31:42.927000 314 63,30 XCSE 20180320 15:58:37.768000 473 63,70 XCSE 20180320 16:30:10.034000 32 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:43:54.279000 32 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:43:58.279000 42 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:44:02.058000 44 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:44:06.054000 44 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:44:10.055000 42 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:44:14.069000 43 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:44:18.083000 46 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:44:22.104000 48 63,90 XCSE 20180320 16:44:26.100000 8.634 63,42 XCSE 20180320 17:01:31.849892





21 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 63,78 ---------------------------------------------- 30 63,90 XCSE 20180321 9:05:11.078000 314 63,60 XCSE 20180321 9:44:46.085000 609 63,40 XCSE 20180321 9:48:32.851000 168 63,50 XCSE 20180321 10:18:32.731000 83 63,50 XCSE 20180321 10:19:14.746000 268 63,50 XCSE 20180321 10:19:14.746000 160 63,50 XCSE 20180321 10:19:14.746000 560 63,70 XCSE 20180321 11:28:42.144000 199 64,00 XCSE 20180321 12:29:10.686000 119 64,00 XCSE 20180321 12:29:10.686000 244 64,00 XCSE 20180321 12:29:10.686000 594 64,20 XCSE 20180321 13:08:28.991000 828 64,00 XCSE 20180321 13:51:26.438000 362 64,00 XCSE 20180321 13:51:26.438000 341 63,90 XCSE 20180321 14:19:58.062000 232 63,90 XCSE 20180321 14:40:04.454000 434 64,00 XCSE 20180321 14:50:41.012000 92 63,80 XCSE 20180321 15:22:50.810000 226 63,80 XCSE 20180321 15:22:50.833000 350 63,80 XCSE 20180321 15:24:37.127000 84 63,70 XCSE 20180321 15:33:39.626000 182 63,70 XCSE 20180321 15:39:52.118000 321 63,70 XCSE 20180321 15:42:26.386000 284 63,60 XCSE 20180321 15:56:19.931000 38 63,60 XCSE 20180321 15:56:31.120000 492 63,50 XCSE 20180321 16:28:27.058000 78 63,50 XCSE 20180321 16:28:30.492000 308 63,60 XCSE 20180321 16:44:27.896000 11.512 63,78 XCSE 20180321 16:57:52.983690



22 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 63,07 ---------------------------------------------- 30 63,50 XCSE 20180322 9:15:02.130000 268 63,70 XCSE 20180322 9:41:30.888000 304 63,70 XCSE 20180322 9:41:30.888000 184 63,60 XCSE 20180322 10:10:30.295000 126 63,60 XCSE 20180322 10:14:16.902000 15 63,50 XCSE 20180322 10:23:59.240000 334 63,50 XCSE 20180322 10:23:59.240000 313 63,10 XCSE 20180322 10:36:07.861000 640 63,20 XCSE 20180322 11:52:00.162000 137 63,10 XCSE 20180322 13:07:57.220000 2 63,10 XCSE 20180322 13:11:00.349000 150 63,10 XCSE 20180322 13:11:29.040000 278 63,10 XCSE 20180322 13:11:29.066000 83 63,10 XCSE 20180322 13:13:13.754000 400 63,10 XCSE 20180322 13:24:27.909000 114 62,90 XCSE 20180322 13:57:52.152000 206 62,90 XCSE 20180322 13:57:52.275000 282 62,90 XCSE 20180322 14:05:23.289000 54 62,90 XCSE 20180322 14:05:23.289000 22 62,90 XCSE 20180322 14:05:23.289000 230 63,00 XCSE 20180322 15:00:57.633000 284 63,00 XCSE 20180322 15:00:57.633000 187 62,90 XCSE 20180322 15:32:34.389000 548 62,90 XCSE 20180322 15:32:34.389000 365 62,80 XCSE 20180322 15:37:41.824000 260 62,70 XCSE 20180322 16:09:01.812000 343 63,00 XCSE 20180322 16:28:09.970000 255 63,00 XCSE 20180322 16:28:09.970000 77 63,00 XCSE 20180322 16:43:22.545000 433 63,00 XCSE 20180322 16:43:22.545000 995 62,80 XCSE 20180322 16:46:17.334179 81 62,80 XCSE 20180322 16:46:17.334218 11.512 63,07 XCSE 20180322 17:22:49.476780





23 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 62,34 ---------------------------------------------- 30 61,70 XCSE 20180323 9:01:05.482000 333 62,00 XCSE 20180323 9:33:38.923000 180 62,00 XCSE 20180323 9:33:38.923000 161 62,00 XCSE 20180323 9:33:38.923000 318 62,00 XCSE 20180323 9:56:12.165000 305 61,90 XCSE 20180323 10:16:56.028000 307 61,90 XCSE 20180323 10:47:43.246000 508 62,20 XCSE 20180323 11:44:48.675000 125 62,20 XCSE 20180323 11:44:48.675000 500 62,50 XCSE 20180323 12:33:29.569000 55 62,50 XCSE 20180323 12:33:29.569000 375 62,40 XCSE 20180323 12:46:09.091000 47 62,40 XCSE 20180323 12:46:09.091000 428 62,40 XCSE 20180323 13:21:25.906000 500 62,50 XCSE 20180323 14:01:22.505000 55 62,50 XCSE 20180323 14:01:22.505000 173 62,40 XCSE 20180323 14:46:56.903000 406 62,40 XCSE 20180323 14:46:56.903000 643 62,40 XCSE 20180323 15:20:32.254000 273 62,40 XCSE 20180323 15:42:13.463000 243 62,40 XCSE 20180323 15:42:13.463000 37 62,40 XCSE 20180323 15:42:13.463000 1.000 62,60 XCSE 20180323 16:05:29.351000 124 62,60 XCSE 20180323 16:05:29.351000 169 62,60 XCSE 20180323 16:05:29.351000 310 62,50 XCSE 20180323 16:24:52.245000 395 62,30 XCSE 20180323 16:44:18.118000 11.512 62,34 XCSE 20180323 16:57:22.503506



