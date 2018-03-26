Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry becomes member of the buildingSMART German Chapter - Building Information Modelling

POYRY PLC Press Release 26 March 2018 10:00am (CET)

Commencing on 1 March, Pöyry Deutschland became a member of the German Chapter of the international organisation buildingSMART. With this membership, it allows Pöyry Deutschland to be even more effective in this community and in taking part in the creation of BIM standards, at professional events as well as working groups.

buildingSMART is an international network for Building Information Modelling (BIM) and is active in 26 countries worldwide. The aim of the organisation is to develop open international BIM standards, foster the concept of BIM and create an opportunity for knowledge transfer. buildingSMART Germany was founded in 1995 and links-up German-speaking users, research facilities, companies and institutions.

Dr. Axel Brommer, Project Management Officer at Pöyry Deutschland GmbH, says, "We are delighted to become a member of the buildingSMART community and help in shaping the prevailing topics in infrastructure and digitalisation. buildingSMART offers great possibilities for us to connect with other companies, and allows us to further benefit our clients. We are currently one of the leading companies in the area of digitalised planning of infrastructure projects - our goal is to maintain and extend this position in the future."

Pöyry will also further connect with universities throughout Germany and inspire students to take on a career in the application of BIM for exciting construction projects. The consulting and engineering company is still offering opportunities for young talents in the field of digitalised planning. The transportation business at Pöyry Deutschland is already successfully conducting pilot projects together with its client Deutsche Bahn.

Contact information:

Dr. Axel Brommer

Project Management Office

Pöyry Deutschland GmbH

E-Mail: axel.brommer@poyry.com

Tel.: ++49 (0)221 912843 34

Daniela Sturm

Group Communications, Germany

Pöyry Deutschland GmbH

E-Mail: daniela.sturm@poyry.com

Tel.: + 49 621 8790 179

