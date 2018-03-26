GKN has received an increased cash offer for its Driveline business from US-based Dana, while also being forced to retract directors' statements quoted in Sunday newspapers about the hostile takeover bid from Melrose Industries. Dana on Monday increased the cash offer by $140m (£100m) payable to GKN on the combination of GKN's Driveline business with Dana, meaning the FTSE 100 company will now receive $1.77bn in cash after deducting $1.0bn for the transfer of pension deficit. GKN shareholders ...

