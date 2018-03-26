A blood test for ovarian cancer by UK medical technology company Angle has achieved a 95.1% correct prediction of cancer. Angle's Pelvic Mass Triage liquid biopsy test was used in a 200-patient study of women with a pelvic mass or ovarian cyst and, by utilising gene analysis and serum biomarkers, achieved higher sensitivity and specificity than any other test available for the same application. Dr Richard Moore, director of the gynaecologic oncology division at the University of Rochester ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...