Atos and Siemens reinforce their strategic cooperation

Successful strategic cooperation with Atos, which started in 2011, to be further expanded



Joint innovation and investment program extended by an additional €100 million, totaling €330 million





Joint order intake of € 2.5 billion to date, overachieving all expectations

Ambition to further accelerate joint business until 2020, driven by digital collaboration and joint go-to-market

Paris, Munich, March 26, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, and Siemens, a global engineering leader, today announce the reinforcement of their strategic co-operation, with plans to accelerate their joint business until 2020 through an ambitious joint go-to-market plan and the strengthening of their joint innovation and investment program. The program has been increased by €100 million, totaling €330 million - more than three times the original sum. This will further support the Siemens and Atos IoT MindSphere-Codex strategic co-operation as well as the joint go-to-market.

The joint innovation and investment program aims to enhance Siemens and Atos' digital strategy and develop joint capabilities in Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, advanced IoT & connectivity services, cyber security and digital service technologies to support the digital transformation of their customers through an end-to-end IoT suite.

Since the start of the partnership in 2011 Siemens and Atos have achieved a joint

order intake of €2.5 billion and significantly surpassed all expectations.

At its last meeting on March 9, the Alliance Board expressed its satisfaction about the performance of the business collaboration, which continues to exceed its objectives.

"The Alliance continued to deliver strong business results while addressing important digital and innovative technologies," said Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and member of the Board of Atos SE. "We will further combine the strength of both companies and leverage the joint investment program to further expand our approaches in topics like Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. It is also important for us to have Atos as a key ecosystem partner for MindSphere which comprehensively supports our ambitions."

"The strategic alliance between Atos and Siemens, which we decided to create in 2011, is unique in our industry. Through our digital collaboration, we are combining our industry and technology knowledge to support together the end-to-end the digital transformation of our customers. With our combined MindSphere - Codex IoT suite, I am convinced that our customers will benefit even more from our strategic alliance," said Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos SE.

Atos and Siemens formed a global strategic partnership in summer 2011. As part of this partnership, Siemens contributed its IT solutions and services business to Atos in exchange for around 12.5 million Atos shares. The deal created a new European IT champion for systems integration, application management, cloud computing, with IT solutions for industry software, mobility, building technologies, smart power grids and other IT services.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Terence Zakka | terence.zakka@atos.net (mailto:terence.zakka@atos.net) | +33 1 73 26 40 76 | @Mr_Zakka (https://twitter.com/Mr_Zakka)

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry.

With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com (http://www.siemens.com/).

Press contact:

Wolfram Trost | wolfram.trost@atos.net (mailto:wolfram.trost@atos.net) | + 49 89 636 34794





Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2179213/841058.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

