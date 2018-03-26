sprite-preloader
26.03.2018 | 10:41
PR Newswire

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Webinar Tuesday 27th March 2018 at 2.30pm

PR Newswire
London, March 26

26/03/2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Webinar

Gary Kirk, Partner and Portfolio Manager on the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 27th March 2018 at 2.30pm.

The TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid' instruments across the debt spectrum. This part of fixed income has been largely overlooked in the more recent liquidity driven market and therefore continues to offer attractive relative value.

Gary will discuss where the team see the current opportunities before looking at how the fund is positioned.

The webinar should last around 45 minutes, with the opportunity for questions afterwards.

If you wish to access the webinar, please register at the following link:

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/14675/305255?utm_source=TwentyFour+Asset+Management&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=305255

Alternatively, please email events@twentyfouram.com

Please note, a copy of the presentation will be available on our website shortly before the webinar.


