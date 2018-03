BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Monday as concerns eased over the U.S. action of selective imposition of import tariffs.



Investors now expect the U.S. trade policy to be more selective and tactical than first feared to give Washington leverage in pushing for big changes.



The benchmark DAX was up 56 points or 0.47 percent at 11,939 in opening deals after losing as much as 1.8 percent on Friday.



