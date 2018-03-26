

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,378,807.59 11.8923



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,273,008.63 16.8166



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,334,845.91 20.942



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,409,024.05 19.409



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,437,034.52 10.8741



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6600000 USD 72,085,028.31 10.922



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,319,247.74 12.418



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 413,434.23 13.7765



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,144,347.72 15.9825



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 15,873,589.90 16.181



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,014,665.03 10.7663



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 52,998,545.44 16.8249



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 45,642,697.21 18.6297



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 56,601,065.97 17.4548



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,158,852.89 14.8088



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,086,820.75 15.1364



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,466,837.44 16.4664



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,306,000.92 18.1389



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,524,637.28 16.1019



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 15,821,869.14 10.2739



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,263,699.15 18.0503



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,118,232.44 19.9833



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,382,529.06 20.4755



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 23/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,366,867.58 17.9566



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,611,239.30 17.956



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,326,265.66 13.0902



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,179,405.37 18.4725



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,143,267.08 15.8735



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,668,296.50 10.6947



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 56,530,997.34 20.2185



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 218,322,526.94 15.893



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 4,917,037.58 17.1423



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,324,260.74 5.1479



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 30,438,070.50 18.1045



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,001,748.40 15.4115



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,787,812.26 13.7524



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 393,797.81 17.4324



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 324,149.06 20.2593



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 10,726,556.69 20.628



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,474,058.77 19.1909



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX