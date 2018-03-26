London's O2 Chosen for World Premiere of the Heart of Hollywood Tour

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

London is set to welcome a major piece of Hollywood history this summer, giving film fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to soak up the glamour of the 'Golden Age' of movies.

The Heart of Hollywood World Tour premieres at The O2 in June where it will spend four weeks before visiting 60 cities over the next five years.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is the 'H' from the original Hollywood sign, which stands at the height of four double decker buses. There will also be an important collection of Hollywood memorabilia, including pieces that were owned by the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley, alongside costumes and other props from films, such as Gone with the Wind, Hello Dolly and The Wizard of Oz.

The man behind the tour is revered American artist Bill Mack who bought the original Hollywood sign in 2007. He painstakingly restored the 'H' and used the other panels as canvases for paintings of icons of the age, which will also be on display at the exhibition.

Bill Mack said: "We are really looking forward to launching the show in London. London is a fantastic first stop for us and we are excited to share this piece of history with those keen to soak up a little glamour of that unforgettable Golden Age."

"The Hollywood sign is among the most famous structures in the world. This is a unique opportunity to see it, alongside the most iconic artefacts from the timeless movies we all hold close to our hearts."

Much of the memorabilia on display belongs to Mack, an avid Hollywood fan, with the rest being on loan from the likes of the Hollywood Museum.

This year marks the 40th anniversary since the original sign was replaced, with the tour culminating in 2023 and returning to a permanent home in Los Angeles, exactly 100 years since it first stood tall on the Hollywood Hills.

The event's partners include the Los Angeles Tourist Board and The Savoy. It is partnering up with the 'No Predators' campaign launched by London-based Boudica films in the wake of the MeToo movement to support access to legal advice, advocate for equality in the industry, as well as mentor and provide employment opportunities for women in film.

More information:

Pictures: http://www.heartofhollywoodtour.com/latest-news/media-resources

http://www.heartofhollywoodtour.com

Tickets on sale from http://www.theo2.co.uk

21st June - 17th July.